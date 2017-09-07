Teacher recognized by college football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas math teacher has made an impact on her students. One special student thanked her in a big way.

Washburn Rural Middle School teacher Cindy Jones has been recognized by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoff Foundation (CEP) as part of their Extra Yard for Teachers program.

Jones was selected by Missouri football player Kevin Pendleton who made a major impact in his life.

It’s an honor that’s left Jones very humbled.

“It means so much for any teacher that when we actually you know touch a life it just means so much, it makes everything worthwhile and so yeah, it’s just the best honor I’ve ever received.”

In addition to this recongition, the school will be awarded a grant in the amount of $10,000 dollars for supplies and projects.

Jones will be traveling with her family to Columbia, Missouri this Saturday to see Pendleton play and hear his story about her.