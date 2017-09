TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred near SE 6th Ave. on SE Lawrence St.

Two people were shot, and were taken to a nearby hospital by an unknown male. The man was uncooperative with officers when they arrived.

According to Topeka Police, an eyewitness said the shooter was a male with dreadlocks, driving an older maroon sedan.

KSNT has a crew on the scene and will report any new information as it becomes available.