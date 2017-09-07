Trump picks Wichita attorney for federal bench

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a Wichita attorney whose practice is oil and gas law to the federal bench in Kansas.

If confirmed, John W. Broomes would replace retiring U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten in Wichita.

Broomes is a former submarine officer and petroleum engineer who practices at the Hinkle Law Firm. His LinkedIn profile shows he previously worked as a law clerk to former U.S. District Judge Monti Belot.

His resume includes a 3-year stint as a project manager for Koch Industries’ pipeline and refinery operations.

The Center for Responsive Politics shows Broomes contributed to Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary. He has also donated to several other GOP candidates.

Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran urged his confirmation, citing his “impressive record.”

