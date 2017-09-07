Warmer, seasonal weather sticking around for a while

We’re tracking yet another cool start to a late summer day across Northeast Kansas. Yesterday morning featured the coolest air of the season with everyone dipping down into the 40s! This morning is still comfy and cool, but lows are quite as ‘cold.’ Some spots woke up in the upper 40s and lower 50s today. It’s this slight up-tick in temperatures that will be the main weather story as the weekend approaches. Temps (both day and night) will continue to gradually warm over the next several days. 40s at night will quickly become 50s and 60s, while 70s during the day soar into the middle 80s as early as tomorrow. It won’t feel super humid over the weekend, but it certainly won’t feel as crisp and refreshing as the past couple days have either. Context is everything too – especially when it comes to temperatures this time of year. Our average high temperature is dropping, but it still sits at 84°. In other words, the middle 80s this weekend are actually right where we should be for early September – despite it feeling warmer and a bit more sticky outside.

We’re still keeping our eyes on a sprinkle chance on Sunday. Computer models continue to go back-and-forth on the late weekend rain chance and we do too. We’ve gone back and put a 20% rain chance on Sunday. The vast majority of Northeast Kansas will stay dry (and sunny) – but a brief passing shower is possible. A weak storm system will be headed our direction out of W. Kansas and Central Nebraska on Sunday. If the rain can hold together – a few showers could be possible, mainly west of US-75. No need to alter any of your outdoor plans – even if it rains on you, the showers will be very short-lived. Just something to keep in mind. We’ll tweak the extended forecast a bit more as the next few days unfold too and we’ll have plenty of time to get cute – Sunday’s 20% chance for rain stands as the only chance for rain in the entire 7-Day forecast. Stay tuned.

Plan on sun-filled days and seasonal weather for the long-haul here. We’re just getting started with a fairly boring weather pattern across the Central Plains. Expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s for the next 7-10 days. If you like late summer – you’re going to love this type of forecast. Fall starts two weeks from Friday and we’ve already got a little taste of the most elite season of them all. However, fall-like weather is still weeks away from dominating the forecast – if Mother Nature has her say. For now it’s seasonal weather and that means 85° during the afternoons.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert