Washburn’s upset bid falls short against No. 1 NW Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Washburn Ichabod football team held the No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri to five points in the first half and 20 in the game but came up short in a 20-14 loss on Thursday night in Yager Stadium. Washburn, who falls to 1-1 on the season, will be at Lindenwood on Sept. 16 in St. Charles, Mo.

The top-ranked Bearcats scored first in the game on a safety after the Ichabod defense held Northwest out of the endzone on plays from the Ichabod 6, 5, 3, 2 and 2 turning the back to Washburn on downs, but from the Ichabods’ first play from scrimmage, Mickeel Stewart was pulled down in the backfield for a loss of one putting Washburn up 2-0 with 5:58 to play in the first quarter.

After the teams traded punts on their next seven possessions, Northwest connected on a 29-yard field goal by Brett Garner with 5:36 to play in the half going up 5-0 as neither team scored the rest of the half.

Washburn was outgained 132 to 43 in the first half going 0 for 5 on third down conversions while Northwest was 5 of 11 and held the ball nearly eight minutes more.

Taking the second half kickoff, the Bearcats drove 78 plays in nine plays when Zach Martin connected with Shawn Bane for a 14-yard touchdown pass as Northwest took a 12-0 lead with 10:38 left in the third quarter.

Washburn scored on the ensuing drive as Logan Twehous found Jace Williams for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 8:57 to play in the third quarter.

Northwest went up 20-7 when Cameron Knox scored on a 1-yard plunge with 12:06 to play in the game as the Bearcats completed the 2-point conversion.

After a punt by the Ichabods and then another punt by the Bearcats, Blake Peterson hit Jace Williams for his second touchdown reception of the game on a 13-yard pass pulling Washburn within six at 20-14.

The Bearcats took over at their 21 with 4:27 to play in the game and the Ichabod defense held the Bearcats on a three-and-out forcing a punt at the WU 45 yard line, but a roughing the kicker penalty on the Ichabods gave a first down to the Bearcats keeping the drive alive. Washburn was flagged for for 12 penalties for 68 yards and Northwest had two penalties for 10 yards.

The Ichabod defense forced a turnover on downs with 18 seconds to play returning the ball to the Ichabods at their own 14.

However the Ichabods had four incomplete passes to end the game coming up short in their upset bid.

Austin Tillman and Peter Pfannenstiel led the Ichabods with 14 tackles and Derrick McGreevy had 11. Corey Ballentine had a fumble recovery and eight tackles.

Stewart led the Ichabods with 61 yards on eight carries as Washburn finished with 136 yards on the ground overall. Peterson was 5 of 12 for 48 yards and one score while rushing for 24 on five carries. Jace Williams had four catches for 42 yards and both of Washburn’s touchdowns.