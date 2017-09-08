Adult charges filed for 18-year-old in 2016 Topeka arsons

Related Coverage Boy arrested for recent Topeka arsons identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Adult criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old arrested for a string of arsons in Topeka.

Alexander M. Jarvis, of Topeka, was arrested last December for a series of arson committed between April and December of 2016. Due to his age at the time of the arrest, he was originally charged as a juvenile.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that Jarvis now faces eleven adult felony charges including four counts of arson of a dwelling, four counts of aggravated arson of an occupied dwelling, one count of arson of a building, and two counts of criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $25,000.

The charges are related to a series of fires set to homes and detached garages in the Topeka neighborhoods located between SW 10th Street, SW Huntoon, SW Garfield and SW MacVicar.

In one of the fires in the neighborhood, three homes were damaged and caused $36,000 in damage.

Kagay said Jarvis is being held at the Shawnee County jail on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.