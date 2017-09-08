Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump’s travel ban

GENE JOHNSON, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban, saying grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. should not be prevented from coming to the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the United States should not be prevented from coming to the country under President Donald Trump’s travel ban, a federal appeals court has ruled in another legal defeat for the administration on the contentious issue.

The decision Thursday from three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii, who found the administration’s view of who should be allowed into the country under the ban is too strict.

The unanimous ruling also said refugees accepted by a resettlement agency should not be banned.

The appeals panel wrote that under typical court rules, its ruling would not take effect for at least 52 days. But in this instance, the judges said, the decision will take effect in five days.

The Justice Department said it would appeal.

