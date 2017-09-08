Brownback OKs raises for unclassified, executive workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Sam Brownback has authorized a 2.5 percent pay increase for unclassified state employees in the executive branch who didn’t qualify for salary increases approved by this year’s Legislature.

The order issued Thursday doesn’t apply to classified workers who didn’t qualify for the raise. The governor’s office says in a news release only state lawmakers can approve those raises.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people would be eligible for the raises, which take affect starting Sept. 24.

The governor’s statement also didn’t indicate how much the order would cost the state. The funding would come from existing agency funds.

The statement said most agencies will issue the raises through ongoing paychecks but others will use one-time funds to give a bonus equivalent to the 2.5 percent increase.