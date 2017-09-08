Brownback orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday, in accordance with an executive order, Governor Sam Brownback ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sundown on Monday, Sept. 11 in observance of Patriot Day.

Congress designated Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day by a joint resolution approved Dec. 18, 2001. On April 21, 2009, congress requested the observance of Sept. 11 as an annually recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“September 11, 2001 changed the course of our nation’s history, and it’s important we set aside time to remember and honor the thousands people who died and continue to preserve their memory,” Governor Brownback said. “Our hearts remain with the heroes who lost their lives that day, and with the families and friends that still grieve them.”

Patriot Day is an annual observance to remember those who were injured or died during the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We remember all of those who lost their lives on this tragic day 16 years ago,” said Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. “We will never forget.”