Car drives into senior service center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local senior center is serving dinner in a new location as of Friday.

A car drove into the Riley County Senior Service Center, causing residents to eat dinner in a different room.

“When I first saw it, I thought ‘Oh, is he hurt?’ That was my first thought. Then, ‘Oh no, the building. Oh no, his car,'” Margaret Abbott said.

Dinner will now be served in the playing card room at the senior center. It is not known how long repairs will take.

The man who drove his car into the building is OK. The driver delivers meals for the senior center. Tonight, he’s only suffering from a few bumps and bruises.

