Christmas comes early for 3-year-old Lebo boy with cancer

LEBO, Kan. (KSNT)– There are still 108 days until Christmas, but for one local boy, it’s right around the corner.

Like most kids, three year old Christian Risner loves Christmas. And for the town of Lebo, Christmas is coming early this year. Christian said he wants snow. Although the town can’t change the weather, lights and decorations have been put up to make it feel just like December.

The town of about 900 people is celebrating Christian’s favorite holiday early, because they aren’t sure if Christian will be here on December 25th.

“It’s so hard to say that my kid has terminal cancer,” said Christian’s mom, Sarah Risner.

Christian was diagnosed with Rhabdoid Kidney Cancer in April of 2016.

“We were hopeful,” Sarah said. “We went through 54 weeks of chemo and we had two treatments left and he relapsed.”

Christian had to end that treatment and started a clinical trial treatment, in hopes of getting more time. Four days in to the new treatment, Christian was getting sick from it.

Doctors told his parents his time was running out, and he has three to six months to live.

“There’s gonna be a time that he’s not here and I don’t know how we’re going to cope with that,” Sarah said.

She said there is so much she will miss about him.

“His little hugs and kisses, and his sass,” she said laughing. “He’s got a ton of sass.”

That’s why Santa Claus is coming to Lebo on Sunday. While it’s not the right date on the calendar, it’s the right day for Christian, because every day he has left is a gift.

A community dinner will start at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Lebo Baptist Church and anyone can attend. There will be a Christmas dinner for the community, a silent auction, and a visit from the Claus’.

After the dinner, Christian’s family will ride in a sleigh to see the Christmas lights around town.