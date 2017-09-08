Football Frenzy 09/08/17

High school football scores & highlights from September 8, 2017:
Anderson County 50 West Franklin 45
Centralia 29 St. Marys 8
Emporia 13 Hayden 20
Hartford 8 Burlingame 60
Hiawatha 8 Perry-Lecompton 63
Jackson Heights 38 Pleasant Ridge 6
Jeff Co. North 50 Maranatha 6
Junction City 28 Topeka High 42
Madison 62 Lebo 14
Mission Valley 6 Lyndon 48
Nemaha Central 55 Royal Valley 14
Northern Heights 12 Council Grove 32
Onaga 36 Wetmore 62
Osage City 59 Chase County 6
Oskaloosa 36 Horton 12
Riverside 12 Jeff West 36
Rossville 26 Rock Creek 42
Sabetha 21 Holton 0
Santa Fe Trail 36 Burlington 28
Seaman 47 Highland Park 6
Topeka West 0 Shawnee Heights 28
Troy 42 ACCHS 24
Valley Falls 24 Axtell 74
Valley Heights 60 Doniphan West 20
Wamego 13 Ottawa 28
Washburn Rural 7 Manhattan 31
Washington Co. 0 Riley County 41
Wellsville 34 Osawatomie 14
Marysville 43 Abeline 20
Olpe 20 Caney Valley 7