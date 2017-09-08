Fort Riley solider arrested months before death

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier’s death in Junction City this week came months after police arrested him.

Staff Sgt. Garett Michael Swift, 37, went missing in April. Fort Riley officials asked for help in locating Swift and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested a short time later and was quickly released. KSNT News reached out to Fort Riley officials several times to ask why there was a warrant for his arrest at that time and they would not respond.

Swift, a First Infantry Division soldier, was found dead Monday. Junction City Police and Fort Riley detectives are investigating his death.

According to Fort Riley, Swift joined the Army in October 2006 and arrived at Fort Riley in November 2013.

Swift is the fifth Fort Riley solider to die in the past two months:

In July, police found Staff Sgt. Alejandro Jonathan Franquiz, dead in his vehicle.

In August, police shot and killed Peter James Robbins during an incident in Junction City.

On Aug. 16, Spc. Robert Cox died in Topeka from a gun shot wound

On Aug. 19, police found Pvt. John Martinez unconscious in his barracks at Fort Riley’s base. Emergency workers took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Swift’s death is asked to call JCPD at 785-762-5912.