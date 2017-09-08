Huff ‘n Puff tradition takes locals to new heights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When you look up at the sky Friday night, you’ll see a 24 hot air balloons soaring through the sky.

One of Topeka’s oldest standing traditions, The Huff ’n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally will be celebrating it’s 42nd year. This year the event will be held Sept. 8-10 at Lake Shawnee’s Tinman Circle, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle.

“I’ve lived in Topeka my whole life and it’s great to see an event that’s been around 40 years continue it’s tradition. It’s one of the oldest events in the country and to see it still going and be a part of it makes me happy to see it going,” said local hot air balloon pilot Brian Carlson.

The event is free, meaning there are no fees for parking or entry, however if you do want to take a ride in the sky, tether hot air balloon rides will be available for $10.

The event will have vendors and exhibitors near the balloon launch fields for people to enjoy.

Friday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. the first balloon launch is set to take place. Around 8 p.m. a balloon glow is scheduled.

For a full schedule of events over the next 3 days, you can click here.

All of the flights are weather dependent. For a look at the weekend forecast click here.