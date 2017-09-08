Local sheriff’s office wants community involved in naming new K-9

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to involve citizens in naming their newest addition to the office.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said a couple of their K-9 handlers are heading back to Topeka from Texas with a male German Shepard who is just under 2-years-old. The K-9 is expected to begin training with officers over the next several weeks.

According to Stallbaumer, the person with the winning name will have an opportunity to meet the new K-9.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they will be accepting names thru next week and will announce the winner on Friday, September 15.