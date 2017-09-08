Self, McGraw become latest coaches to enter Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Bill Self spent part of his induction speech Friday night listing Kansas basketball coaches — James Naismith, Phog Allen, Larry Brown, and Roy Williams —and then expressed disbelief that he was joining them in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Self was the first of 11 basketball greats enshrined as the class of 2017.

Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw joined him a few minutes later, expressing gratitude for Title IX, the 1972 law that bars discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

The class also includes former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and George McGinnis, former UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former Harlem Globetrotters player and later owner Mannie Jackson, NCAA administrator Tom Jernstedt and former European star Nick Galis.

Former Chicago Bull’s general manager Jerry Krause, and former Globetrotters and New York Rens player Zack Clayton are being honored posthumously.