Service members recognized by Westar Energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Veteran’s Day is still two months away, but the Capital City is honoring its hometown heroes a little early.

Westar Energy recognized service members, both past and present, on Friday.

Starting Monday, banners will be lined up and down Kansas Avenue honoring 23 veterans. Loved ones of those veterans submitted their names so they could be recognized.

“I think personally it’ll just be nice for us, for family and friends, to see his picture up there,” said Leslie Land, a widow of a veteran. “You know he’s been gone for just over two years, but it’s nice to be reminded and to see him even though he’s passed.”

The banners were on display outside of the Westar building. They will hang from light poles along Kansas Avenue starting Monday through Veteran’s Day.