Summer holds on for at least another week – warm days ahead

We’re tracking more nice weather heading into the weekend. We’re still in the beginning stages of a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. That means no rain chances any time soon! Temperatures (both day and night) have been slowly rising over the last couple of days and that gradually warming trend will continue today. Expect highs in the middle/upper 80s, under ‘mostly sunny’ skies. Context is everything when it comes to temperatures, especially this time of the year. Our average high is dropping but it’s still 84°. So, despite the warmer weather out there today – these temperatures are actually right where we should be for early September.

As we alluded to above – there aren’t any rain chances over the next seven days…at least. This isn’t always the case, but typically when the Atlantic is busy with tropical storms and hurricanes – our weather is fairly boring. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now. Storm after storm move through the Atlantic Basin and here we are in Northeast Kansas, as landlocked as can be, enjoying bountiful blue skies and classic late summer weather. Speaking of late summer weather – humidity levels will rise a little bit this weekend. It’s worth mentioning, not because it will be overly humid (it won’t) but rather you might FEEL a bit more sticky outside. Dew points (the measurement of moisture in the air) will move into the lower 60s and that usually equates to a moderate level of stickiness.

As the fall harvest nears – local farmers still long for rain. Unfortunately, we can’t find even a drop of it over the next week. We’ve even nixed the meager 20% rain chance on Sunday! If anything changes between now and this time next week, we’ll let you know. But for the time being – there are no major storm systems headed our direction. So, that means countless sunny days and clear nights. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert