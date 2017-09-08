Topeka man taken to hospital after striking pole with truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was taken to the hospital with injuries after an injury accident in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports just before 11:00 Friday morning, crews were sent to an injury accident at NW Menninger Road and Topeka Boulevard, just north of U.S. Highway 24.

Officials said a black and grey Ford pickup was traveling south in the 3000 block of NW Topeka Blvd. when it crossed the center line and entered a ditch, struck a utility pole and continued south where the truck struck a second utility pole.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said the driver, Dallas M. Pasley, 29, was the only one in the vehicle. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.