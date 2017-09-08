Two southeast Topeka fires in less than 30 minutes

Small structure fire at SE 23rd St. & SE Virginia Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department and the Topeka Police Department is investigating two separate structure fires in Southeast Topeka Friday morning.

The first fire was called in at 1:32 a.m. near the cross streets of SE 24th St. & SE Illinois Ave. According to the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center, crews have the fire under control.

Structure fire at SE 24th St. & SE Illinois Ave.

As for the second fire, it was called in at 1:54 a.m. near SE 23rd St. & SE Virginia Ave., which is just a few blocks away from the first fire. Crews are currently working to put the small structure fire out.

Police could not say whether or not the two fires are connected, but they currently have officers patrolling the area.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.

