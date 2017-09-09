Driver killed in motorcycle accident

By Published:
(AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury accident that killed one person.

On Friday evening around 5:30 p.m., police were called to an accident in the 4600 Block of SW Gage Blvd involving a motorcycle. When police arrived, they saw the motorcycle in a ditch. Police said the driver was traveling northbound, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Shawn Campbell David, 23 of Carbondale, Kansas was transported to Stormont Vail hospital where he was pronounced dead.

David was not wearing a helmet at the time. He did not have any passengers with him.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said this accident remains under investigation.

