Lyndon continuing to rally support for 17-year-old Garrett McCoy

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – Last week 17-year-old Garrett McCoy beat all the odds after having a brain aneurysm in July at football practice, and came home from a rehab facility in Nebraska, surprising his entire high school.

McCoy said he is happy to be home with his family and friends, and the town of Lyndon is just as excited to have him back.

“We didn’t think he was going to be able to remember us or be able to do this stuff again,” teammate Levi Stevicks said. “And now he’s on the field with us and you know helping coach, its just great.”

“We went to our favorite little Chinese restaurant last weekend and so it was fun just to do normal stuff again,” McCoy’s girlfriend Ana Emily said.

Garrett said being back home is something he wouldn’t trade for anything.

“To be able to be here with my friends and my family has been a great accomplishment, that I’m still alive and that I can still communicate with these guys,” McCoy said.

Saturday night Lyndon High School football field turned its lights on for something other than a football game.

Hundreds gathered at the stadium for a dinner and auction in support of McCoy and his family.

Janea Poe organized the event and said it was effortless because of who it was for.

“That’s what we’re here for, is to love and support people, and it’s just easy because Garrett is such a great kid,” Poe said.

More than 100 items were donated for a live auction with all the money raised going to the McCoys.

“It’s been a great experience seeing the support and everyone in my community come together and support me, it’s been really great,” McCoy said.

He said it’s hard not being able to play football, but it feels good to be back on the field with his team.

“But, it’s still great to see them play,” he said. “I’ll support them any day, because they are my brothers.”

With so many auction items and donations made at the dinner, the final amount raised for the McCoys is still being counted.