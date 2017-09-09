Nine Kansans indicted on drug trafficking charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people have been indicted on federal charges of drug trafficking in Marshall County.

The six-count indictment alleges John Haver, 61, of Waterville, and others obtained methamphetamine from California and distributed it to buyers in Kansas. Charges in the indictment include conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to launder money and money laundering.

In addition to Haver, defendants named in the indictment include:

Cally Hanshaw, 41, Waterville, Kan.

Jose Martinez, 40, Porterville, Calif.

Clayton Chase, 28, Marysville, Kan.

Philip Pagan, 38, Waterville, Kan.

Curtis Wichman, 39, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Lorinda Patton, 37, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Kimberly Krunze, 26, Waterville, Kan.

Robert Zidek, 43, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Count 1: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

Count 2: Not less than 5 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million.

Count 3-6: Up to 20 years and a fine or more than $500,000.