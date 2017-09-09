No injuries in Junction City house fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Fire Department is investigating a house fire that caused over $100,000 in damages.

Fire crews responded to a two-story house with a basement that had been converted into two apartments on Friday. There was also a garage and three attached sheds attached to the house. The Fire Department said the fire was coming mostly from the garage on the back side of the house. As they continued to extinguish the flames, crews were able to get inside the house, where they saw a small fire coming from the kitchen area.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. The Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Department assisted in evacuating the people inside. Westar, Kansas Gas and Fort Riley Fire Department were also called in for assistance.

Power was also shut off to the entire block by Westar as crews put out the flames. Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly and safely, but said the garage and sheds were a total loss.

Several vehicles and nearby structures were also damaged by the fire because of the close proximity. The approximate damage estimate is about $110,000.