DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a fatality along K10 highway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened in the eastbound lanes of K10 just west of CR1057 and E1900 Road.

Police said the identity of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

