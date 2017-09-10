Geek Expo comes to the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Many people are calling themselves geeks as the 2017 Geek Expo came to town Sept. 9-10, 2017 at the Kansas Expocentre.

The event’s purpose is for geeks to get their “fix” on whatever fun thing they enjoy in life. Event organizers say geeks are defined as anyone who is passionate in something.

Inside the Expocentre were a number of video games, comic books and collectibles. Many showed up for the “cosplay competitions,” which calls for people to come in costumes to see who’s dressed the best.

“When you were little, you always wanted to be a super hero and now when you can put time and effort into a craft and make it your own thing, it really feels as if you’re walking around as that hero,” Power Ranger fan, Joel Binson said.

It was the 4th year the event came to Topeka. Thousands show up for the weekend in September when it comes to the Capital City.