Kincaid man killed in accident in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the driver who was killed in an injury accident Saturday night.

It happened around 8:45 along U-169 Highway. KHP said a car traveling west on 2000 Road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a motorcycle traveling northbound on U-169.

42-year-old Flint Macklin, of Kincaid, was killed when he was thrown from his bike onto the highway. He was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in Kansas City with injuries. She was not wearing a seat-belt. The passenger, a 12-year-old boy, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat-belt at the time.