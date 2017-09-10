Rain for some this morning, otherwise another sunny day

Some isolated showers and storms over Nebraska have spilled over into the northwestern portion of the region. Some quick bursts of rain are possible out of this, but the rain chance looks to wrap up by afternoon. Many spots may not see a drop of rain out of this cluster, especially the further east and south you are.

Otherwise, we’re tracking yet another day of mainly sunny conditions across Northeast Kansas.. Winds will pick up as the day progresses, with sustained southerly winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could near 20 mph, at times. Otherwise, high temperatures are expected to max out in the mid to upper 80s for today.

The last of the new week will be much of the same with more sunshine through the next several days. We’re not tracking a chance of rain until closer to next weekend, as temperatures will continue to hang out in the middle to upper 80s.