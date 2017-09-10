Several gunshots reported at south Topeka Wal-Mart

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating reports of several gunshots at a south Topeka Wal-Mart.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police got a call about several gunshots near SW 37th and SW Topeka Blvd. They believe the gunshots stemmed from an argument in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they were not able to locate any suspects or victims. Police said they do know a white car was last seen leaving the scene and believe there were multiple shooters involved.

Police have been able to collect multiple shell casings from the scene, but no damage has been reported.

At this point, there are no report of injuries.

If you have any information, call Topeka Police.