2 local teachers to compete for 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The awards for this region’s finalist for Kansas Teacher of the Year were given out during a banquet Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated from across the area including seven from Topeka.

Bradley Weaver from Atchison Elementary School and Jamie Manhart from Silver Lake High School ended up walking away with the top prize.

“It’s very humbling. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share with others the joy of education,” said Bradley Weaver.

“I really believe in preparing our students for the real world and the soft skills that they need to gain to get out into the real world and so to be an advocate for that and to be a voice for that is pretty exciting,” said Jamie Manhart.

Now these two will go on to compete for the 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year.