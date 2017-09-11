Fort Riley remembers victims, families of 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 16 years after the 9/11 terror attacks, our country continues to remember and honor those who died.

Fort Riley held a ceremony on Monday in honor of the victims and families of 9/11. The ceremony was held at the Global War on Terrorism monument on the post. It lists the names of Fort Riley soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on a pentagon-shaped base.

Gay Eisenhauer, the mother of a soldier who died 12 years ago, said we need to remember the lives lost that day, as well as those of the soldiers who died fighting the war on Terror.

“I think we are getting complacent again,” said Eisenhauer. “I think that we need to remember and right here on this fort everyone remembers, this goes on every day. For everyone here, there is always a soldier in harm’s way.”

Monday’s ceremony included a wreath-laying and a three volley salute, followed by the playing of Taps.