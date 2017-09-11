Irma weakens into a tropical depression

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened into a tropical depression.

The storm, located about 5 miles west of Columbus, Georgia, is still bringing heavy rain to the U.S. Southeast on Monday night.

Irma is expected to drop 2 to 5 inches of rain across South Carolina and northern portions of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Irma’s top sustained winds are 35 mph, and it is moving northwest at 15 mph.

The hurricane center has discontinued all storm surge and tropical storm warnings.