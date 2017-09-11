Kansas Department of Labor cracks down on unemployment fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud.

KDOL said it is a serious drain on the state’s economy and has severe consequences.

Fraud costs employers and workers across the state lost jobs, lost profit, lower wages and higher costs of goods and services. The department said employer tax rates are also affected when workers make fraudulent claims.

“Then the businesses have to raise rates somewhere. Maybe prices go up on consumer goods and so forth then,” said Secretary Lana Gordon with the Kansas Department of Labor. “So that’s where it can be harmful to everyone. So really everybody and can be affected by this.”

Since 2012, KDOL investigated nearly 21,000 potentially fraudulent unemployment benefit cases.

It is a felony in the state of Kansas. Offenders will be prosecuted.

If you believe someone is collecting benefits who should not be, KDOL says to report it to their fraud investigations unit.