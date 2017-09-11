Kansas gas prices decline, now 6th lowest in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma currently impacting Florida and the Southeast, gas prices have dropped in Kansas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey’s havoc in the Texas gulf coast region.

According to AAA, gas prices have dropped four cents this week to an average of $2.45. The price decline now positions Kansas with the 6th lowest gas prices in the country. The state’s average price is 22 cents lower than the national average at $2.67.

AAA said Kansas saw a 26-cent increase after Hurricane Harvey’s landfall. Today, 69 percent of gas stations in the U.S. are selling gas at $2.50 or more. Only seven percent list gas at $3 or higher.

Hill City’s gas prices in Graham County currently sit at $2.72 with the highest prices in the state. Waverly in Coffey County has the lowest prices at $2.21.

Wichita ranks as the 20th lowest metro area in the nation with prices at $2.39.

Below is a chart of gas prices in Kansas today compared to last week, last month and last year.

Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.67 $2.64 $2.36 $2.18 22% Kansas $2.45 $2.49 $2.23 $2.12 16% Emporia $2.40 $2.41 $2.20 $2.09 15% Garden City $2.41 $2.42 $2.23 $2.07 16% Hays $2.47 $2.54 $2.26 $2.15 15% KCK $2.57 2.62 $2.31 $2.18 18% Lawrence $2.59 $2.64 $2.35 $2.21 17% Manhattan $2.48 $2.43 $2.20 $2.10 18% Pittsburg $2.37 $2.37 $2.12 $2.03 17% Salina $2.41 $2.49 $2.23 $2.01 20% Topeka $2.49 $2.49 $2.23 $2.07 20% Wichita $2.39 $2.45 $2.21 $2.08 15%