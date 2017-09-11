Kansas murder victim’s dog found in California

TESCOTT, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas murder victim’s Australian shepherd has been found in California where it had been adopted out by an animal shelter.

The Salina Journal reports that the dog, named Zeus, and a pickup truck were missing when a family member found Matthew Schoshke’s body at his rural home on Aug. 12.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Colson, of Bucksport, Maine, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the killing. He was arrested about two weeks after the killing in Martinez, California. He had been injured while trying to escape from an Amtrak train after a person was stabbed.

Meanwhile, Schoshke’s family took to social media to search for Zeus. They posted this week that Zeus had been located. The newspaper reports that the dog will be reunited soon with Schoshke’s family.

