Local high school honors anniversary of 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In honor of the anniversary for September 11, 2001, Topeka West High School is hosting a special ceremony Monday morning. The Topeka West High Singer Group are performing the Star Spangled Banner along with a bugler playing Taps.

The goal is not only to commemorate the events of 9/11, but to educate students on the importance of this day in American history. The Topeka West High program started hosting this ceremony in 2012. Since a lot of the students weren’t born during the time, the JROTC instructor does something special for the students.

“We let the students after or before the ceremony reflect on everything that was going on that day,” JROTC instructor at Topeka West, Angel Romero said. “The ones that don’t know much about it, then we also teach them a little bit about, have them watch some videos so they kind of understand what 9/11 is all about.”

The ceremony is at 8:40 a.m. on Monday.