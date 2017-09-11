Local schools increase security following threats on 9/11 anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Concerning posts on social media and a threat to a local technical college caused one public school building to go on a brief lockdown and the other to increase security.

A statement from Emporia Public Schools Monday morning said that Flint Hills Technical College was recently made aware of an unspecified threat to the main college campus. The district said Emporia High increased its staff presence as a precautionary measure due to the high school’s proximity to and relationship with FHTC.

Some students did not attend classes Monday due to their concerns.

A spokeswoman at FHTC said the threat is something they have been aware of for some time and was a security concern involving Monday, September 11, 2017 in specific. She tells KSNT News that there will be no added security Tuesday and things would be back to normal.

In Topeka, Heritage Christian School was put on a brief lockdown after Topeka Police received a call Monday morning from the school about some concerning posts on social media.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News they cannot comment on the content of the posts due to it being an active investigation.

A school spokeswoman tells KSNT News activity within the school went on as normal during the lockdown, which has now been lifted.

These threats come on the 16 year anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.