Man loses control of motorcycle, killed by oncoming car

By Published:

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed in a crash along K-15 highway.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning just south of the Clay Center.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was traveling south on the highway behind a tractor trailer. They said the driver passed the trailer in a no passing zone when he lost control of the motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver of that motorcycle was identified as Scott Curtis, 43, of Auburn, Nebraska. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

