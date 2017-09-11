Marstall tabbed MIAA Offensive player of the week

Courtesy: MIAA

Kansas City, Mo. (September 11, 2017) – Emporia State’s Braxton Marstall has been named the MIAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week while Fort Hays State’s Nathan Shepherd earned Defensive Athlete of the Week. Pittsburg State’s Josh Hornback has been named the Special Teams Athlete of the Week.



MIAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week

Braxton Marstall, QB, Emporia State

Marstall threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns as #15 Emporia State defeated Neb.-Kearney 45-13. It took just two plays for Marstall to find Louis Dailey for a 61-yard touchdown only 40 seconds into the game. He completed 12 of his first 14 passes for 162 yards as the Hornets scored 21 first quarter points on Marstall touchdown passes of 61 yards, 34 yards, and 15 yards. He would add a three-yard scoring strike to Justin Brown on ESU’s first possession of the fourth quarter. His 435 yards were the second most in his career behind the 481 yards against UMD in the playoffs last year. He now has 38 career passing touchdowns in only 20 games to rank fifth all-time at Emporia State. He is currently leading the MIAA in total offense, passing yards and yards per pass. The 6-2 junior quarterback is a native of Emporia, Kan. where he competed at Emporia High School.