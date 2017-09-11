More sunshine, warmer weather on tap this week

We’re tracking more nice weather in the hours and day ahead. In fact, we won’t be worried about rain chances until maybe next weekend. Until then, it’s sunny days and mostly clear nights. And during this dry and tranquil stretch – we actually warm things back up again. Expect highs in the lower/middle 80s this afternoon, but by Friday we’re looking at highs approaching 90°…with continued sunshine.

As we alluded to above, we’ll be watching the longer range computer models this week – as our first meaningful chance for rain (in two weeks) moves in by the weekend. It’s still far too early to pinpoint the exact location and timing of the rain, but scattered showers look possible on Saturday and a bit more likely throughout the day on Sunday. We’re still 5+ days from any rain chance, so we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast as this week unfolds. Stay tuned.

As we mentioned earlier, temps will be gradually warming this week – and that includes lows! Temps will fall back into the middle 50s tonight, but by Saturday morning overnight temps will be some 10°+ warmer. Expect morning lows in the middle/upper 60s by Saturday. In other words, our air turns a lot more sticky over the course of this week. Humidity levels will be rising along with those temps. In fact, Friday won’t really feel like September. Yes, it’s still technically summer, but our average high temperature is falling and is now down to 83°. Friday’s HEAT INDEX will likely be in the lower 90s – some 10°+ above that seasonal standard. So, summer-lovers your favorite season isn’t gone just yet…

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert