Pedestrian killed along K-10 Highway identified as Leawood man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the pedestrian killed on K-10 Highway.

Sgt. Kristen Channel with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports Douglas Petty, 74, of Leawood was killed shortly before 5:00 Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on K-10. It happened in the eastbound lanes of K-10 just west of E1900 Road.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him stayed on the scene after the collision.

The investigation into the fatality and why Petty was walking on the highway is still ongoing.