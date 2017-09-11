Police: DNA confirms identity of boy encased in concrete

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say DNA results have positively identified the Kansas boy discovered earlier this month encased in concrete.

Wichita police said in a news release Monday that the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has notified them that the remains are those of 3-year-old Evan C. Brewer.

Police discovered on Sept. 2 his body inside a Wichita rental house where his mother and her boyfriend had been living.

The landlord who was cleaning out the property alerted police to the suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor. Police removed it and later found the body inside it.

The boy’s father, Carlo Brewer, had earlier contacted state officials and police concerned about his son’s welfare.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office says the case has not yet been presented for prosecution.