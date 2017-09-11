Police looking for 2 suspects after Emporia armed robbery

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are looking for two suspects who robbed two men in Emporia.

The Emporia Police Department reports that at 11:00 Saturday night, two men, ages 28 and 32, were in the parking lot of Double D’s Cabaret, located at 900 Graphic Arts Road, when they were approached by two men wearing hoodies.

The victims report that the two suspects took out pistols and demanded their wallets. The victims did as they were told and the suspects fled the scene in a silver car.

Police say this case is still under investigation.