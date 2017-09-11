Police looking for 2 suspects after Emporia armed robbery

By Published:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are looking for two suspects who robbed two men in Emporia.

The Emporia Police Department reports that at 11:00 Saturday night, two men, ages 28 and 32, were in the parking lot of Double D’s Cabaret, located at 900 Graphic Arts Road, when they were approached by two men wearing hoodies.

The victims report that the two suspects took out pistols and demanded their wallets. The victims did as they were told and the suspects fled the scene in a silver car.

Police say this case is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s