Police looking for car involved in hit-and-run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking into a hit-and-run that happened Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 Block of North Forest Avenue. Police tell KSNT News that a red car with a gray door was pulling out of a drive-way as a motorcycle was driving by. The car hit the motorcycle and then drove off.

Police say it appeared the driver of the motorcyclist tried to drive off after the incident as well. He was later taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Police continue to look for the red car that was involved in the incident.