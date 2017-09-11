Report: Kansas didn’t follow up on half of problems found at nursing homes

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A federal report says Kansas inspectors failed to follow up on nearly half the problems they found in nursing homes in 2014.

The Inspector General’s report issued Monday said federal officials examined 100 deficiencies related to health services that were found by state inspectors at 79 nursing homes. The federal investigators found that the state verified that the nursing homes fixed the problems in only 48 cases.

The Kansas City Star reports in other cases, inspectors from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services required the nursing homes to submit plans to correct problems but didn’t check to see if the plans worked.

The report cited a shortage of inspectors as a possible reason for the findings

Gov. Sam Brownback said he would study the federal findings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s