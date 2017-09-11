Suicide prevention resources

Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  Resources for suicide prevention include:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 271-8255– [273-TALK] available 24/7 (has a number to press if person is a Veteran)
  • Valeo Behavior Health Care Crisis Line: (785) 234-3300– available 24/7
  • Valeo Behavioral Health Care has walk-in crisis services at 400 SW Oakley (the Crisis Center), open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (serves ages 18 and over)
  • Additional information and resources can be found at the Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition website by clicking here

 

