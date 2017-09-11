Suspect in custody after assaulting Topeka police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in custody after assaulting a Topeka Police officer.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Police tell KSNT News that officers responded to a call in the 2600 Block of SW 27th Street on a violation of a restraining order. They said a neighbor in the area filed the restraining order against another neighbor.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect and tried to arrest him. Police said that is when the suspect between fighting the officers. He was able to run away but arrested two blocks away in the 2800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Additional officers were then called for back-up in an emergency situation.

Police said the suspect is now in custody.

The officer that was assaulted was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be okay.

