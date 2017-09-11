Suspect in custody after assaulting Topeka police officer

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in custody after assaulting a Topeka Police officer.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Police tell KSNT News that officers responded to a call in the 2600 Block of SW 27th Street on a violation of a restraining order. They said a neighbor in the area filed the restraining order against another neighbor.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect and tried to arrest him. Police said that is when the suspect between fighting the officers. He was able to run away but arrested two blocks away in the 2800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Additional officers were then called for back-up in an emergency situation.

Police said the suspect is now in custody.

The officer that was assaulted was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be okay.

KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s