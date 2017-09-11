Topeka man sentenced for two armed robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to 90 months in federal prison for two commercial robberies, including one in which he fired a shot into the ceiling.

30-year-old, Gary L. Gillom, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on June 26, 2016, he brandished a firearm while robbing the Arby’s restaurant at 1187 Southwest Gage in Topeka. He ordered restaurant employees to hurry with the cash and fired a round into the ceiling of the restaurant.

Gillom also admitted that on June 27, 2016, he brandished a firearm when he robbed the Long John Silver’s restaurant at 2746 Southwest Fairlawn in Topeka.

Gillom was arrested on June 29, 2016, after investigators identified a car used in the robberies.

Co-defendant, 25-year-old Darien E. Fulton, of Topeka, was also sentenced to six years in federal prison.