MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle accident has closed part of U.S. Highway 24 Tuesday afternoon in Riley County.

The Riley County Police reports just before 2:30 p.m. that the crash has shut down the highway east of the intersection at Tuttle Creek.

The seriousness of the injuries is unknown at this time.

KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.