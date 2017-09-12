80s, 90s, and rain chances

What we’re tracking:

Warm up continues

Upper 80s by the end of the work week

Sunday rain chances

We started with a little fog in the area this morning but that has burned off and we’re looking at some high clouds across the region. These higher level clouds are associated with the remnants of Hurricane Irma. Irma isn’t a threat to our weather because we expect the storm to move further east. Clouds will begin to thin out tomorrow, which will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 80s for your Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will set up to our east by Wednesday night allowing stronger southerly winds to set up across our region. These winds will help filter in warmer air into our region to end the work week. We could be flirting with highs in the 90s by Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week! We’ll see temperatures level out into the mid 80s through the middle part of next week.

We’re watching a weak disturbance off the west coast of the US which will bring a chance of showers by Sunday. This will not be a washout, but may bring some much needed rain to our region. We’re also watching what could become a tropical system in the Eastern Pacific. Some models do develop this into a hurricane making landfall near Baja California. The system would then lift north and bring us the potential for a widespread rain event by the middle of next week. A lot can and will change with next week’s forecast, stay tuned for the latest updates from the KSNT Storm Track weather team.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller